Gaming test biz GLI hired 241 new personnel: CEO Maida

Gaming technology testing service and consultancy Gaming Laboratories International LLC (GLI) says it has hired 241 people in the “last few months”, including increasing the “capability” of its mathematician team “by over 33 percent, by recruiting 25 specialists in the field.

The information was given by James Maida, GLI’s president and chief executive, in an open letter to the group’s clients and partners.

In it, the CEO – who recently spoke in depth to GGRAsia – offered a perspective on the value of a return during 2022 to in-person business – and of industry trade shows – after the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I think business gets done better in person. In fact, I think real-time, face-to-face interactions are essential to the ongoing success of our clients as well as our company,” wrote Mr Maida.

He noted he had spent “the better part of 2022” travelling around the world, to reconnect in person with clients and with GLI employees.

He also talked in the open letter about the business outlook for 2023. “In the last few months, we have hired an additional 241 new personnel, including 25 new mathematicians, increasing the capability in that department alone by over 33 percent,” he stated.

“Currently, GLI’s testing group has over 1,000 highly-qualified experts touching every emerging and regulated market in the world,” Mr Maida added.

He also mentioned the group was working – via staff training and supplementing of employees’ skills – to ensure it was ready to provide technical certification for the latest technology, even before requests for such certification started coming in to GLI, from the gaming industry.

The CEO additionally referred to GLI’s work to bolster the industry’s protection from the risk of cybercrime, via the group’s unit Bulletproof, a cybersecurity company acquired by GLI in 2016.

He stated: “The Bulletproof team has grown to over 250 exceptional security experts, continuously protecting users around the globe from rapidly-increasing cybersecurity threats – especially those that target our industry.”