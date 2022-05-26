Gaming testing lab GLI promotes two executives

Gaming technology compliance tester and consultancy, Gaming Laboratories International LLC (GLI), has promoted two executives in the group’s engineering and client solutions departments, it said in a Wednesday press release.

Malvina Mikaelian (pictured, left) has been promoted to director of engineering, and Kelly Myers (pictured, right) is now a manager of client solutions.

According to the release, Ms Mikaelian has been with GLI for more than 20 years, starting with the company as it opened its laboratory in South Africa. Most recently, she served as senior manager of engineering. In her new role, she will lead GLI’s engineering teams in the work with regulators, operators, and suppliers, said the firm..

The document quoted GLI’s vice president of engineering, Sangeeta Reddy, as saying: “We are thrilled to promote Malvina to director of engineering. She has a proven record of success as an engineer, as a manager in developing engineers, and delivering high-quality work.”

Ms Myers joined GLI as a representative in its tribal and government client services section in 2021. In her new role, she will manage the team that supports GLI’s state and tribal regulators in the United States.

GLI’s vice president of government relations and general counsel, Kevin Mullally, said in prepared remarks: “In the past year, our client solutions team has achieved extraordinary success. We expect Kelly to help lead continued growth and development of every member of the team.”