Gaming trade body AGEM elects new officers

The Association of Gaming Equipment Manufacturers (AGEM) announced in a Thursday press release that its board had elected a new slate of officials serving the body. The new officers will start their terms on February 1, 2023.

They will be under the leadership of Robert Parente (pictured), executive vice president and chief business development officer for gaming equipment and digital content provider Light & Wonder Inc. Mr Parente succeeds David Lucchese – executive vice president of sales, marketing and digital at gaming technology and content provider Everi Holdings Inc – as president of AGEM.

In addition to Mr Parente’s election for a two-year term, AGEM also elected a number of new officers for one-year terms.

They included as vice presidents: Mr Lucchese; Elaine Hodgson, president and chief executive of Incredible Technologies Inc, a developer of digital entertainment products for the amusement and casino gaming market; Luke Orchard, senior vice president and chief compliance and risk management officer at gaming supplier International Game Technology Plc (IGT); and Tom O’Brien, president for Americas and EMEA (Europe, the Middle East, and Africa) at slot supplier Aristocrat Gaming.

Also endorsed for a one-year term were: as AGEM secretary, Thomas Jingoli, executive vice president and chief operating officer at Konami Gaming Inc; and, as AGEM treasurer, Ryan Comstock, COO of slot manufacturer Ainsworth Game Technology Ltd.

AGEM is a non-profit international trade association representing manufacturers and suppliers of products and services for the gaming industry.