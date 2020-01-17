Gaming trade body AGEM newly elects officers

The Association of Gaming Equipment Manufacturers (AGEM) announced in a Thursday press release that its board had newly-elected a slate of officials serving the body.

They will be under the leadership of Luke Orchard, senior vice president and chief compliance and risk management officer at slot machine and lottery services business International Game Technology Plc (IGT). Mr Orchard recently started the second portion of his two-year term as AGEM’s president.

Those newly-approved for a one-year term in office included, respectively, as an AGEM vice president: Thomas Jingoli, who is executive vice president and chief commercial officer of casino games maker Konami Gaming Inc; David Lucchese, who is executive vice president and digital and interactive business leader at cash-handling technology specialist and electronic game content provider Everi Holdings Inc; and Robert Parente, who is senior vice president and chief revenue officer, gaming, at casino gaming technology and lottery services supplier Scientific Games Corp.

Also endorsed for a one-year term were: as AGEM secretary, Eric Fisher, senior vice president and general manager at cash handling technology specialist Crane Payment Innovations Inc; as AGEM treasurer, Hector Fernandez, president of Americas at slot machine maker Aristocrat Technologies Inc; and as AGEM general counsel, Daron Dorsey, senior vice president and general counsel – Americas at slot machine supplier Ainsworth Game Technology Ltd.

AGEM describes itself as a non-profit trade association representing manufacturers and suppliers of electronic gaming devices, lotteries, systems, game content, table games, online technology, sports betting, key components and support products and services for the gaming industry.