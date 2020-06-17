GEN Malaysia non-gaming sites reopen, not Highlands casino

The promoter of the Resorts World Genting casino resort in Malaysia said in an online notice that the company would reopen on Thursday two of its non-gaming holiday resorts in the country. But Genting Malaysia Bhd said Resorts World Genting – featuring the only licensed casino venue in Malaysia – would remain closed “until further notice”.

The resumption of operations applies to Resorts World Kijal and Resorts World Langkawi, said Genting Malaysia.

A third non-gaming property in Malaysia also run by firm, called Resorts World Awana, is to remain closed. The latter is located at Genting Highlands, an upland area near Malaysia’s capital Kuala Lumpur. Resorts World Awana neighbours the Resorts World Genting casino complex.

Resorts World Genting was first shuttered on March 18 as part of national efforts to contain the novel coronavirus associated with the Covid-19 infection; the same happened with Genting Malaysia’s non-gaming properties. The closure was subsequently extended on several occasions.

An investment analyst told GGRAsia last week that Genting Malaysia hoped it could reopen Resorts World Genting before September 1.

The Malaysian authorities announced last week that starting this month and until August 31 there would be some relaxation of pandemic-control measures in that nation. The country’s so-called Recovery Movement Control Order foresees a full reopening of the economy after September 1.

Data from Malaysia’s Ministry of Health released on Tuesday – and quoted by local media – showed the country had recorded 11 new Covid-19 cases as of 5pm that day. The new cases brought the national tally of infections to 8,505, with 121 deaths recorded and 7,733 patients labelled as recovered.

In late May, Genting Malaysia – which also operates casinos in the United States, the Bahamas, the United Kingdom and Egypt – reported a net loss attributable to shareholders of nearly MYR418.0 million (US$97.8 million at current exchange rates) for the first quarter of 2020, due to what it said was a decline in overall business caused by Covid-19.

Commentary from analysts after the results announcement noted that the opening of an outdoor theme park at Resorts World Genting was being delayed further this time by more than 12 months, to the fourth quarter 2021 from the third quarter this year, due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.