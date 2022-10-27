GEN Malaysia says ‘fake news’ ties it to online bets

Oct 27, 2022 Newsdesk Latest News, Rest of Asia, Top of the deck
Genting Malaysia Bhd, operator of Malaysia’s only casino complex Resorts World Genting, said the company has recently been alerted to what it terms “fake news” linking it to online gaming services, and which had circulated via “unauthorised social media platforms and weblinks”.
The firm gave the warning in a notice posted on Resorts World Genting’s official website. The company did not detail what had been said in the messages it complained of.
But it stated: “Genting Malaysia Bhd (GENM) has recently been made aware of fake news on unauthorised social media platforms and weblinks, some purportedly linked to The Star Media Group in respect of online gaming.”
“We wish to stress that GENM is not involved or associated in any way or manner to these online gaming sites or notices. Please do not trust these links and refrain from circulating them,” stated the casino operator.
The firm also advised the public to use only the official website of the company and that of the Resorts World Genting property when seeking to verify any matters related to the casino group.
Resorts World Genting is Malaysia’s only casino resort complex, based at Genting Highlands.
Genting Malaysia also runs casinos in the United States, the Bahamas, the United Kingdom, and Egypt, but normally gets most of its revenue from the Malaysian business.
