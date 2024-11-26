 

Genting asks dismissal of US$600mln RW Bimini case

Nov 26, 2024 Latest News, Top of the deck, World  

Genting Americas Inc, a unit of Genting Malaysia Bhd, has filed a motion to have dismissed a civil case claiming US$600 million in damages. The case involves an investor dispute about the Resorts World (RW) Bimini casino complex in the Bahamas.

Genting Malaysia said in a Monday statement that its unit had filed on Friday (November 22) a motion in the United States District Court, Southern Florida, for dismissal of the complaint by RAV Bahamas Ltd.

The latter firm has previously been described as a 22-percent investor in BB Entertainment Ltd, the operating entity of Resorts World Bimini. Genting Malaysia indirectly holds a 78-percent interest in BB Entertainment.

Genting Malaysia said in a statement to Bursa Malaysia: “Genting Americas seeks dismissal of the complaint on multiple grounds, including that this is a shareholder dispute and therefore should be dealt with pursuant to the shareholders’ agreement between the shareholders of BB Entertainment Ltd in a forum other than the U.S. court.”

Other grounds cited by Genting Malaysia for seeking dismissal were that “the claims are time-barred; and the complaint fails to adequately allege facts showing that the required elements for each claim have been met”.

The parent added: “Genting Americas continues to firmly believe that the complaint is baseless and without merit, and will continue to defend against these claims.”

Genting Malaysia has said that it does “not expect … any material impact” on the group’s financial results or operations from the claims involving Resorts World Bimini.

