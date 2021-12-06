Genting ship Star Pisces has sailings from Malaysia Dec 22

Genting Cruise Lines, a unit of Genting Hong Kong Ltd, has announced that the Malaysian government has given approval for Genting’s Star Cruises brand of casino ships to restart operations from Malaysia on December 22, according to a company press release.

The group’s Star Pisces vessel will have five round-trip sailings every week from Penang on the Malaysian peninsula. The available Itineraries will include Langkawi or the Straits of Malacca.

It was unclear from the press release wether casino gambling would be made available on board.

Star Pisces will initially operate at 50 percent passenger capacity, with enhanced safety and preventive measures against the risk of spreading Covid-19.

All guests and crew must be fully vaccinated against the disease. In addition, all embarking guests are required to present a certificate for a ‘negative’ test result after completing a mandatory pre-boarding test, to be done at the cruise terminal on the day of departure.

Bookings for trips on Star Pisces will be open in mid-December and available to all Malaysian citizens, foreigners with valid Malaysian long-term visit passes, and international tourists that have completed and passed all quarantine and home surveillance protocols required by the Malaysian authorities.