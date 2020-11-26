Genting Highlands resort worker positive for Covid-19

Malaysia’s only casino complex, Resorts World Genting, says one employee from the property’s security department tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday (November 24). The casino property – located at Genting Highlands, an upland area near the country’s capital, Kuala Lumpur – remains open within its pandemic-period safe-operation standards.

“The case was detected during our regular health and safety screening procedures for employees and contractors which include medical tests,” said on Wednesday the website of Resorts World Genting. The latter tourism venue is operated by Genting Malaysia Bhd.

According to the announcement, the employee was based at Resorts World Genting’s “warehouse loading bay and did not interact with any of our guests”.

It added: “The employee’s movements were restricted and traceable. The affected employee is currently receiving medical attention at a government hospital.”

The property’s promoter said the country’s health authorities had been notified of the case and were “conducting detailed contact tracing.”

The announcement stated: “Employees who had close contact with the affected individual are currently being isolated and screened. We have conducted thorough sanitisation and disinfection of all the affected areas in accordance with the Ministry of Health’s guidelines.”

In a separate statement the same day, Resorts World Genting said it “remains open”. That was despite the extension – until December 6 – of countermeasures against Covid-19 in most of states of peninsular Malaysia.

“We will continue to take the necessary precautionary measures as the health and safety of all our guests and employees have always been our utmost priority,” said Wednesday’s announcement by Resorts World Genting.