Genting says not linked to online gaming platforms

The Genting group has once again issued warnings regarding what it says is the fraudulent use of its corporate image to promote online gambling platforms.

In a post on its corporate website, casino operator Genting Malaysia Bhd said it had been “made aware of fake news on unauthorised social media platforms and weblinks, purportedly linked to the Genting group in respect of online gaming”.

Genting Malaysia, founded by the family of Lim Kok Thay, runs the Resorts World Genting casino complex (pictured) in Malaysia.

“We wish to stress that neither Genting Bhd, Genting Malaysia Bhd nor Resorts World Genting are involved or associated in any way or manner to these online gaming sites or postings, including mybet88, BP77 and other similar sites,” Genting Malaysia said in its announcement.

Separately, Resorts World Genting stated in its own notice that “advertisements or any post linking Resorts World Genting to online gaming are fake news and misinformation”. It added that members of the public should report such incidents to the relevant authorities.

The announcement warned that its corporate logo and other materials – including the image and name of Mr Lim, and the group’s Genting Rewards cards – had been used to fraudulently promote online gambling platforms.

“Genting Malaysia is not associated with any online gambling platform or investment sites,” it stated.

“Those illegal sites are illegally and fraudulently using Genting’s intellectual property, logos and even pictures of our deputy chairman, to scam people into thinking that Genting Malaysia has partnered with them,” it added. “Genting Malaysia does not have an online gaming platform.”

The Genting group said it could take legal action against those infringing on its corporate identity and exploiting the use of its brands without authorisation.