 

The latest news on the gaming industry in Asia

Genting to pay US$12mln to end lawsuit on Empire Resorts

Jun 15, 2022 Latest News, Top of the deck, World  

Genting to pay US$12mln to end lawsuit on Empire Resorts

Gaming conglomerate the Genting group is to pay US$12 million to end investor civil court action in the United States over the 2019 exercise that saw the Malaysian giant take private the formerly Nasdaq-listed New York state casino operator, Empire Resorts Inc.

That is according to law-related publications that cited Tuesday court filings in the U.S. state of Delaware.

In August 2019, the-then loss making Empire Resorts said it had agreed to a merger deal with Kien Huat Realty III Ltd – the family trust of Lim Kok Thay, a businessman who is the controlling shareholder of the Genting group – and Genting Malaysia Bhd, for entities linked to those two companies to acquire the shares of Empire Resorts they did not already own.

The deal had valued Empire Resorts shares at US$9.74 apiece. The litigation claimed the deal was the result of pressure applied by Kien Huat and Genting Malaysia.

According to the filings, the settlement “in no way constitutes an admission of wrongdoing” or liability.

Related articles
More news

Latest News

Macau 40pct GGR tax in new law, CE can cut up to 5 points

Macau 40pct GGR tax in new law, CE can cut up to 5 points

Jun 15, 2022  

An article in the latest draft of Macau’s gaming law amendment bill, published on Wednesday, sets the tax payable on casino gross gaming (GGR) at 40 percent, although the law gives an incumbent...
Read More
SJM Holdings US$2.4bln refinance fully approved: Daisy Ho

SJM Holdings US$2.4bln refinance fully approved: Daisy Ho

Jun 15, 2022  

Genting to pay US$12mln to end lawsuit on Empire Resorts

Genting to pay US$12mln to end lawsuit on Empire Resorts

Jun 15, 2022  

Pick of the Day

”There will also be an independent expert review into the suitability of The Star to keep its casino licence”

Shannon Fentiman
Attorney general in Queensland, Australia