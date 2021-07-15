Genting to resume HK cruise operations from July 30

Dream Cruises said on Wednesday that the officers and crew of its vessel Genting Dream would be fully vaccinated against Covid-19, ahead of the planned resumption of cruise operations in Hong Kong on July 30. Dream Cruises is one of the brands controlled by casino cruise ship operator Genting Hong Kong Ltd.

The full Covid-19 vaccination for cruise staff on board was a requirement set by the Hong Kong government for the resumption of so-called “cruise-to-nowhere” itineraries for Hong Kong residents. Such circular trips to offshore waters do not involve ports outside Hong Kong, and the passengers are also required to get fully vaccinated before starting their voyage.

Cruise lines resuming these itineraries are also required to adopt a “maximum 50 percent” passenger capacity, according to the guidelines issued by the Hong Kong authorities.

“Genting Cruise Lines has been working hard to make sure Genting Dream will be ready for her restart on July 30 by utilising our resources, experience and expertise from across our fleet and the region,” said Genting Cruise Lines’ president Kent Zhu in remarks included in Wednesday’s release.

Genting Hong Kong – part of the Malaysia-based Genting group – controls the Dream Cruises, Crystal Cruises and Star Cruises brands.

Another casino cruise ship of Dream Cruises on a circular trip to offshore waters in Singapore, World Dream, returned to the city-state after one of its passengers tested positive for Covid-19 infection, several media outlets reported on Wednesday. The nearly 3,000 passengers and crew on the vessel were confined to their cabins.

Genting Hong Kong has been struggling financially amid the dramatic reduction in cruise ship business during the Covid-19 hit.

The company told the Hong Kong bourse last month that it had concluded a series of deals aiming “to provide further capital and stability to the group”. These deals involved: access to new loan facilities amounting to about US$700 million; amendment and extension of its existing financial indebtedness; and provision of “backstop funding” arrangements to address future liquidity needs.