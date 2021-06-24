Genting US$4.3bln Las Vegas property to open today

The Resorts World Las Vegas casino resort, a US$4.3-billion project developed by Malaysian conglomerate Genting Bhd in Nevada, United States, is set to open today (Thursday, June 24). The 59-storey project will be the first all-new casino resort to open on the Las Vegas Strip in more than a decade.

Genting bought the 87-acre (35.2-hectare) site at the northern end of the Las Vegas Strip from U.S.-based operator Boyd Gaming Corp in 2013 for US$350 million. The Genting group also operates casinos in Malaysia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, New York City, and via an associated company, upstate New York.

Resorts World Las Vegas will offer an aggregate of 3,500 rooms at its three Hilton-brand hotels: Las Vegas Hilton; Conrad Las Vegas; and Crockfords Las Vegas, LXR Hotels and Resorts.

The casino resort features 117,000 square feet (10,870 sq metres) of gaming space (pictured), with more than 1,400 slot machines, 117 table games, a dedicated poker room and 30 poker tables, high-limit areas, and a sportsbook, according to a company press release.

It also offers 250,000 square feet of meeting space; 70,000 square feet of retail space; more than 40 food and beverage outlets; nightclubs promoted by Singapore-based Zouk Group; and a 5,000-seat theatre where Celine Dion and Katy Perry will begin residency shows later this year.

The release quoted Rick Hutchins, senior vice president for casino operations at Resorts World Las Vegas, as saying that the property seeks to offer “a fully integrated experience, not just on the gaming floor, but across the entire resort.”

“The Resorts World Las Vegas mobile app will better serve patrons by providing loyalty and personalisation based off their preferences for guests enrolled in our Genting Rewards programme,” he added.

The Resorts World Mobile App was developed by JOINGO LLC, part of financial technology firm Sightline Payments LLC. Genting group was among investors that raised US$100 million for Sightline Payments to acquire the casino mobile application developer.

The app is said to allow guests to pay for any gaming, entertainment, or hotel offerings, and check their Genting Rewards account balances, receive offers and rewards and stay connected to the array of amenities available at the resort.

According to its promoter, Resorts World Las Vegas will be the first Las Vegas casino offering a cashless wagering experience – managed via Konami Gaming’s Synkros system – at both slots and table games.

Joe Pappano, chief executive of Sightline Payments, was cited in the release as saying that Resorts World Las Vegas “will spotlight the impact that payments innovations can have on the integrated casino resort, to the entire gaming industry.”

The Las Vegas tourism market is in the middle of a recovery, as Covid-19 pandemic countermeasures ease. The Las Vegas Convention Center opened fresh US$1-billion facilities this month, along with an underground tunnel due to link the convention space directly to Resorts World Las Vegas.