Genting’s RW Las Vegas establishes board, Murren chair

Resorts World Las Vegas LLC announced on Thursday the establishment of a board of directors, appointing industry veteran Jim Murren as chair. The firm also named Alex Dixon as chief executive.

Mr Dixon will assume his role on January 16, 2025. The board began its work on Wednesday, the firm stated.

The latest move was described by Resorts World Las Vegas LLC as “a key part of the company’s plan to deepen and strengthen its leadership,” according to Thursday’s press release.

The firm said the decision underscored Resorts World Las Vegas LLC’s “path of evolution as the appointments bolster the property’s governance structure to help drive the go-forward business strategy.”

The new governance team, “with a combined 130 years of experience in the gaming industry, will accelerate the company’s growth strategy,” Resorts World Las Vegas LLC added.

The firm is the owner and operator of Resorts World Las Vegas, a casino complex with more than 3,500 hotel rooms, located in Las Vegas, Nevada, in the United States. Resorts World Las Vegas LLC is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Genting Bhd, which also controls casino operators Genting Malaysia Bhd and Genting Singapore Ltd.

Thursday’s release quoted Kok Thay Lim, chairman and CEO of Genting Bhd, as saying: “We are excited to welcome this group of industry leaders overseeing and guiding the leadership team to deliver unparalleled guest experiences while fostering our commitment to compliance.”

Mr Murren was formerly CEO and chair of MGM Resorts. He “currently holds leadership positions” at a number of organisations, including Cirque du Soleil and the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), stated the press release.

The document did not clarify whether Mr Murren would step down from his position as chair of the board at the UAE’s General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority, following his appointment to Resorts World Las Vegas LLC.

Mr Dixon, a Las Vegas native, is joining the company following his tenure as CEO of Q Casino & Resort and the Dubuque Racing Association in the U.S. state of Iowa.

In addition to Mr Murren, the newly established board of directors for Resorts World Las Vegas LLC includes: A.G. Burnett, a former chairman of the Nevada Gaming Control Board; Michelle DiTondo, a human resources executive with previous experience at MGM Resorts; and Kong Han Tan, president and chief operating officer of Genting Bhd.