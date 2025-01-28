GGRAsia is upgrading

The GGRAsia website is currently undergoing an upgrade and redesign to bring you an improved experience.

During the Chinese New Year holiday period, no content updates will be made, and some features may be temporarily unavailable. We are working diligently to complete the improvements and will be back online shortly.

Thank you for your patience and understanding.

For any urgent enquiries, please contact us at newsdesk@ggrasia.com.