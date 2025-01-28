GGRAsia is upgrading

Jan 28, 2025 Newsdesk Latest News, Top of the deck
The GGRAsia website is currently undergoing an upgrade and redesign to bring you an improved experience.
During the Chinese New Year holiday period, no content updates will be made, and some features may be temporarily unavailable. We are working diligently to complete the improvements and will be back online shortly.
Thank you for your patience and understanding.
For any urgent enquiries, please contact us at newsdesk@ggrasia.com.
Jan 28, 2025
Jan 28, 2025
Jan 28, 2025
Jan 28, 2025
(Click here for more)
Jan 28, 2025The GGRAsia website is currently undergoing an upgrade and redesign to bring you an improved experience. During the Chinese New Year holiday period, no content updates will be made, and some...
Jan 28, 2025
4,229
Number of new hotel rooms planned and under construction in Macau as of December 2024