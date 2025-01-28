 

The latest news on the gaming industry in Asia

GGRAsia is upgrading

Jan 28, 2025 Latest News, Top of the deck  

GGRAsia is upgrading

The GGRAsia website is currently undergoing an upgrade and redesign to bring you an improved experience.

During the Chinese New Year holiday period, no content updates will be made, and some features may be temporarily unavailable. We are working diligently to complete the improvements and will be back online shortly.

Thank you for your patience and understanding.

For any urgent enquiries, please contact us at newsdesk@ggrasia.com.

Related articles
More news

Latest News

GGRAsia is upgrading

GGRAsia is upgrading

Jan 28, 2025  

The GGRAsia website is currently undergoing an upgrade and redesign to bring you an improved experience. During the Chinese New Year holiday period, no content updates will be made, and some...
Read More
Aruze Gaming Global slots at Okada Manila, eyes other venues

Aruze Gaming Global slots at Okada Manila, eyes other

Jan 28, 2025  

Las Vegas Sands names Mark Besca to its board

Las Vegas Sands names Mark Besca to its board

Jan 28, 2025  

Londoner Grand, Paiza Grand suites public stay from Feb 5

Londoner Grand, Paiza Grand suites public stay from Feb 5

Jan 28, 2025  

Sands environmental mgmt system gets ISO certification

Sands environmental mgmt system gets ISO certification

Jan 27, 2025  

Pick of the Day


4,229

Number of new hotel rooms planned and under construction in Macau as of December 2024