GGRAsia named ‘Gaming Media of the Year’ at SiGMA Asia

GGRAsia was named “Gaming Media of the Year” at the Asia Awards ceremony held in the Philippine capital Manila on Wednesday, for the first edition of SiGMA Asia, a conference and exhibition for the online gaming industry organised by SiGMA Group.
A total of four media outlets had been nominated for the award.
The awards evening also had an event scheduled for the SiGMA Foundation, which describes itself as a not-for-profit organisation doing fundraising for “underserved individuals and communities” around the world.
GGRAsia offers a news website – GGRAsia.com – on the Asia Pacific land-based and iGaming sectors, updated every weekday, as well as a newsletter every weekday. GGRAsia marked its ninth anniversary this year.
It is run by a team of media professionals with experience in national print and broadcasting news outlets in Europe, as well as experience in the Macau business news media.
Michael Grimes, one of the three principals at GGRAsia, said in reaction to the “Gaming Media of the Year” recognition: “We’d like to thank SiGMA Asia for this award. It is much appreciated.”
He added: “If you ask any journalist, they will tell you that they don’t do their work in search of an award, though it’s a great bonus to get one. As we approach a decade working as the GGRAsia team covering the Asia-Pacific gaming sector, I can safely say there are few dull moments, and many surprises, when reporting this industry.”
Alejandro Tengco, chairman and chief executive of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp (Pagcor), that country’s gaming regulator, gave his personal congratulations to GGRAsia on the sidelines of a keynote speech he gave at SiGMA Asia on Thursday.
Mr Tengco stated he was “very happy” to hear of GGRAsia’s recognition.
SiGMA Asia 2023 is being held until Saturday, with many events having been centred on the SMX Convention Center, in Pasay, Manila.
