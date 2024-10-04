GKL casino sales up 3pct year-on-year in Sept

Oct 04, 2024 Newsdesk Latest News, Rest of Asia, Top of the deck
Casino sales in September at Grand Korea Leisure Co Ltd (GKL), an operator in South Korea of foreigner-only casinos, increased by 3.0 percent year-on-year, to nearly KRW34.32 billion (US$25.7 million), the company said in a Friday filing to the Korea Exchange.
The latest monthly tally was however down 16.9 percent from the prior-month period.
In September, table-game sales were KRW31.60 billion, down 17.1 percent sequentially, and 4.9-percent higher from a year earlier.
Machine-game sales were nearly KRW2.72 billion, a 14.6-percent decline sequentially, and down 15.1 percent from a year ago.
The September operational results took Grand Korea Leisure’s aggregate casino sales for the first nine months of this year to KRW287.39 billion, a decline of 6.0 percent year-on-year.
Accumulated table game sales for the calendar year to September 30 were KRW261.56 billion, down 5.9 percent year-on-year. Aggregate machine-game sales were KRW25.84 billion, down 7.7 percent on the first nine months of 2023.
Grand Korea Leisure runs three foreigner-only Seven Luck-branded casinos: two in the capital Seoul, including in Gangnam, and one in the southeastern port city of Busan (pictured in a file photo). The company gave no commentary on the reasons for any of the changes.
The company is a subsidiary of the Korea Tourism Organization, which in turn is affiliated to the country’s Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.
Grand Korea Leisure’s amount of “drop” – money paid by customers to purchase gaming chips – was nearly KRW277.68 billion for September, down 16.1 percent on August, and a 10.5-percent decrease from September 2023.
The drop amount for January to September reached almost KRW2.77 trillion, up 13.5 percent year-on-year.
In August, Grand Korea Leisure announced an interim dividend, its first since financial year 2019, the period immediately preceding the Covid-19 pandemic.
