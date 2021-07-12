GKL closes Gangbuk casino Seoul until Weds amid pandemic

Grand Korea Leisure Co Ltd (GKL), an operator in South Korea of foreigner-only casinos, is pausing casino operations at its Seven Luck-branded Gangbuk Millennium Hilton venue (pictured) in Seoul from 4pm on Monday to 11am on Wednesday, according to a representative of the venue in response to GGRAsia’s telephone enquiry.

An online corporate announcement explained it was a “pre-emptive measure” to prevent the “spread of infection” from Covid-19, and for the “safety of customers and employees”.

On Friday the national government said it would be raising social distancing rules in Incheon and Seoul to Level 4, in an effort to stem the spread of Covid-19.

The protocol is in place from 12am on Monday, to 12am on July 26.

Grand Korea Leisure’s other Seoul casino hotel – Gangnam COEX – was shut from 3pm on Saturday to 11am on Monday as a pandemic countermeasure, according to a representative at Seven Luck Gangnam speaking to GGRAsia, and also according to an online announcement of the venue.

The venue’s representative said that the temporary closure of the casino at Gangnam COEX over the weekend, had been made by head office, as a Covid-19 countermeasure.

According to GGRAsia’s phone enquiry to an official at GKL today, the company has no plans beyond Wednesday, for any temporary closure of its casino venues.

Separately, Paradise Co Ltd, another operator of foreigner-only casinos in South Korea, confirmed to GGRAsia that its Walkerhill casino in Seoul, and its Paradise City casino resort at Incheon, will keep running this week. The firm also said that Paradise City’s relaunch of non-gaming on July 16 is at the moment scheduled to go ahead.

The firm had said last week, that it would assess the relaunch situation.

As of 12am on Monday, South Korea had recorded 1,100 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, taking the country’s confirmed tally to 169,146, including 2,044 deaths, and 154,187 people released from quarantine, according to the Ministry of Health and Welfare.