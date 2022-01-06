GKL Gangnam casino 28-hr shutdown after staff Covid cases

Jan 06, 2022 Newsdesk Latest News, Rest of Asia, Top of the deck
Grand Korea Leisure Co Ltd (GKL), a South Korean operator of three foreigner-only casinos under the Seven Luck brand, paused gaming at its Gangnam COEX venue (pictured) in Seoul from 10am on Wednesday, until 2pm on Thursday, according to a representative of the company in response to GGRAsia’s telephone enquiry.
An online corporate announcement explained it was a “pre-emptive measure” to prevent the “spread of infection” relating to Covid-19, and for the “safety of customers and employees”.
The company’s representative added in response to GGRAsia’s enquiry, that four employees had been confirmed as infected with Covid-19 as of Wednesday. Closure of the venue was for cleaning and to test the rest of the casino’s employees for Covid-19.
Two other casinos run by GKL – namely Seven Luck at the Gangbuk Millennium Hilton in Seoul, and its gaming operation at Busan Lotte in South Korea’s port city of Busan – were unaffected and remained open to the public.
Authorities in South Korea have reinstated social distancing rules across the country, in an effort to stem a resurgence of Covid-19. The measures will be in effect until at least January 16.
As of 12am on Thursday, South Korea had recorded 4,126 new Covid-19 cases in the previous 24 hours, taking the country’s tally of confirmed cases to 653,792, including 5,887 fatalities, according to the Ministry of Health and Welfare.
Jan 06, 2022
Jan 05, 2022
Jan 06, 2022
Jan 06, 2022
Jan 06, 2022Casino operator Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd said on Thursday that it would pay a discretionary bonus to “all eligible non-management employees” in Macau, prior to Chinese New Year, which...
(Click here for more)
”We will have to wait for a while before we could put in place this… resumption of normal travel between Hong Kong and the mainland”
Carrie Lam
Hong Kong Chief Executive