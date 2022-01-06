GKL Gangnam casino 28-hr shutdown after staff Covid cases

Grand Korea Leisure Co Ltd (GKL), a South Korean operator of three foreigner-only casinos under the Seven Luck brand, paused gaming at its Gangnam COEX venue (pictured) in Seoul from 10am on Wednesday, until 2pm on Thursday, according to a representative of the company in response to GGRAsia’s telephone enquiry.

An online corporate announcement explained it was a “pre-emptive measure” to prevent the “spread of infection” relating to Covid-19, and for the “safety of customers and employees”.

The company’s representative added in response to GGRAsia’s enquiry, that four employees had been confirmed as infected with Covid-19 as of Wednesday. Closure of the venue was for cleaning and to test the rest of the casino’s employees for Covid-19.

Two other casinos run by GKL – namely Seven Luck at the Gangbuk Millennium Hilton in Seoul, and its gaming operation at Busan Lotte in South Korea’s port city of Busan – were unaffected and remained open to the public.

Authorities in South Korea have reinstated social distancing rules across the country, in an effort to stem a resurgence of Covid-19. The measures will be in effect until at least January 16.

As of 12am on Thursday, South Korea had recorded 4,126 new Covid-19 cases in the previous 24 hours, taking the country’s tally of confirmed cases to 653,792, including 5,887 fatalities, according to the Ministry of Health and Welfare.