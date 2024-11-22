GKL provides its new table game ‘BROG’ to Landing Casino

Casino operator Grand Korea Leisure Co Ltd (GKL) says it has achieved its first commercialisation of a new-to-market table game, developed via an in-house competition dating to 2021.

Grand Korea Leisure, an operator in South Korea of foreigner-only casinos, said in an announcement, citing its chief executive, Kim Young-san, that it had signed a deal with a fellow casino business, Landing Entertainment Korea, for the latter to use the table game, called “BROG”.

It stated that Landing Entertainment Korea represented Landing Casino, the foreigner-only gaming facility at Jeju Shinhwa World resort in Jeju, South Korea. The property is promoted by Hong Kong-listed casino developer Shin Hwa World Ltd.

The announcement said Hong Jae-seong, CEO of Landing Entertainment Korea, had signed with Grand Korea Leisure at a recent ceremony (pictured) a business agreement for boosting foreign tourism to South Korea, via upgrade of “casino tourism products”.

According to the agreement, Landing Casino will introduce the BROG game to the public, and GKL will provide the usage rights for BROG free of charge. The game is described as the first domestically developed table game to be introduced to a casino in South Korea. The agreement period is until December 31, 2027.

The update said that –unlike existing card games where the winner is determined by the sum of the card numbers, BROG is “an intuitive game where the winner is determined by comparing the card patterns of the betting side and the non-betting side”.

The odds are said to increase as the up-to-four rounds are played, per bet.

Grand Korea Leisure’s Mr Kim was cited as saying: “We hope that the game developed by GKL will satisfy the tastes of foreigners and establish itself as new tourism content.”

He added: “As a tourism public enterprise, GKL will continue to faithfully fulfil its mission for the development of the tourism industry and do its best to realise social value.”

The statement also mentioned that gaming testing laboratory and technical consultancy BMM Testlabs, had in 2022 evaluated and certified the mathematics of the game.

Effort was currently being made to acquire “rights to overseas patents and intellectual property rights,” stated GKL’s update.

The announcement said the agreement stemmed from Jeju Special Self-Governing Province having – starting in 2020 – widened the scope of casino card games permitted there. The semi-autonomous province regulates some matters regarding its foreigner-only casino market on the island.

An official from the island’s government had mentioned the BROG game to GGRAsia in a briefing in August last year.