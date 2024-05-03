GLI acquires outstanding shares in testing firm Trisigma

 

The latest news on the gaming industry in Asia

May 03, 2024  

Gaming technology certification company Gaming Laboratories International LLC (GLI) says it has acquired all outstanding shares in a fellow gaming testing business, Netherlands-based Trisigma BV (pictured).

The latter was described in a Thursday statement from GLI as being a gaming testing, inspection, certification, and auditing laboratory servicing online and land-based regulated gaming clients.

James Maida, GLI’s president and chief executive, was cited saying: “Trisigma will continue to carry the Trisigma brand and continue to operate as it has for the past 14 years, now bolstered by the strength of GLI’s global network.”

The statement said Esther Ballart would remain as Trisigma managing director, and “continue to lead and manage both the Trisigma Geldermalsen Netherlands and Trisigma Barcelona Spain offices”.

GLI’s Mr Maida noted: “We are pleased that Esther Ballart will continue as managing director, and that all Trisigma teams will continue to operate and be licensed in the jurisdictions in which they work.”

