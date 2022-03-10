GLI adds four new faces to client services team

Four new people have been added to the client services team of gaming technology compliance tester and consultancy, Gaming Laboratories International LLC (GLI), the group said in a Wednesday announcement.

They are (pictured clockwise, from top left): Jamie Garcia, Kevin Stich, Ross Edwards, and Gabriel Benedik.

“The expertise and insights these new team members bring to GLI will help our clients get where they need to be, no matter where they are in the process or the world,” said James Maida, president and chief executive of GLI, as cited in the release.

Ms Garcia, brought in as account executive, is said to have 11 years of experience in relevant technical fields. Most recently, she was a software quality assurance engineer at Scientific Games Corp, an entity now trading as Light & Wonder Inc. She will focus on clients involved in iGaming and event wagering.

Mr Stich has been hired as a client services coordinator. He previously spent eight years at Las Vegas, Nevada-based DiTronics Financial Services LLC in the United States, a specialist in money-transaction technology. There he held various account and project manager positions.

Mr Edwards, recruited as a technical compliance account executive, is said to have more than 18 years of “gaming jurisdictional compliance” experience. His previous roles have included being a senior manager of product compliance at Scientific Games.

Mr Benedik, brought in as a client solutions executive, served for 12 years with the U.S. state of Florida’s Department of Business and Professional Regulation, most recently as chief of slot operations. He will help GLI customers enter jurisdictions, markets, and delivery channels that are new to such clients, in order to ensure “successful product launches,” said GLI.