GLI advisor role grows in pandemic, beside testing says CEO

The crisis of the Covid-19 pandemic has also created opportunities for gaming businesses to adopt things such as cashless play, notes an open letter to the industry, from James Maida (pictured), president and chief executive of Gaming Laboratories International LLC (GLI).

The group is a specialist in gaming technology testing services including for casino gaming equipment and software, and also offers consultancy on cybersecurity and other topics.

“During the pandemic, we recognised that clients needed not only a trusted testing lab, but a strategic advisor to help them evaluate and capitalise on new opportunities across the globe.”

The CEO added: “We helped clients transition to cashless technologies and pivot into new global iGaming and digital markets at an accelerated pace.”

On March 1, casino technology suppliers International Game Technology Plc (IGT) and Scientific Games Corp announced they had signed a cross-licensing agreement for patents related to cashless slot gaming technologies. The deal covers the United States’ gaming market.

Last week, it was reported that Australian casino operator Crown Resorts Ltd had committed itself to terminating junket operations and switching to cashless operations in its casinos, as part of a deal to restore gaming licensing for its new Sydney project at Barangaroo, in New South Wales.

Mr Maida also said in his letter that as global cybersecurity threats reached an “epic level”, the GLI group’s Bulletproof-branded business, had “worked tirelessly to provide security services to clients including security and penetration testing, security audits, end-to-end network security, and 24/7/365 [days per year] monitoring.”

Mr Maida added: “As an industry, we’ve learned a lot and should be proud of our collective agility.”

The CEO said that the group was helping its “480-plus regulatory and lottery clients, as well as operators and suppliers,” to understand new legislation, regulations and cybersecurity requirements.

Mr Maida stated GLI had “reinvigorated” its “end-to-end compliance and testing road map,” for gaming products and services, on behalf of clients.

This included the “earliest quality assurance tests and user acceptance testing, straight through to final compliance certification”.

The group had also “reshaped” its leadership setup, “with an even greater focus on client partnership, world-class service delivery, and team member growth and engagement,” added the CEO.