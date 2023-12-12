GLI appoints Richard Howarth as APAC chief business officer

Gaming technology testing service and consultancy Gaming Laboratories International LLC (GLI) has appointed Richard Howarth as the firm’s new chief business officer for the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.

In his new role, Mr Howarth “will spearhead business growth strategies for the company’s labs in Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Macau,” said GLI in a Monday press release.

It added: “He will also direct client relationships with suppliers, operators, regulators, and industry bodies; and ensure alignment with delivery teams to meet the standards and expectations of the global gaming industry.”

The release quoted Ian Hughes, GLI’s chief executive for APAC, as saying that GLI was “thrilled” to welcome Mr Howarth to the company, and specifically to the group’s labs in the Asia-Pacific region.

“His depth of knowledge and experience in technology, gaming and hospitality, responsible gaming, and customer relations will be of incredible value to GLI’s clients throughout the APAC region,” added Mr Hughes.

According to the release, Mr Howarth most recently served as chief business officer for enterprise technology sales at IXUP Ltd, which earlier this year launched BetStop, a responsible gambling initiative in Australia.

Previously he also served as general manager for sales, marketing and events for Australian casino operator The Star Entertainment Group.