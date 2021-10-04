 

GLI Asia assisting growing sports bet sector in APAC

There has been a “noticeable rise” in the demand for “compliance-based consultation services by sports- and event-wagering developers in Asia,” says a press release from Gaming Laboratories International LLC (GLI), citing Marina Wong, general manager of GLI Asia Ltd, a unit based in Macau.

GLI stated that in particular, it has provided services linked to “eSports evaluations” and “game and platform evaluations” for content providers based in Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, against its “GLI-19 Interactive Gaming” and “GLI-33 Event Wagering Systems” standards.

It was assisting “suppliers, operators, and regulators” in the sports- and events-wagering sectors, “at each step of the compliance path,” said the release.

“GLI has been working hard to support… our existing clients, as well as exciting start-up developers in the APAC region, as the demand for digital gaming continues to grow,” the release cited Ian Hughes, GLI chief commercial officer, as saying.

He stated: “While digital gaming may be new to some, GLI has been working in this space for more than 30 years.”

Mr Hughes added: “We are thrilled by the opportunity to assist with exciting new products,” and to help with “plans to enter existing and emerging jurisdictions”.

