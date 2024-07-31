GLI asks industry view on ‘first’ gaming info security standard

Gaming Laboratories International (GLI) says it has re-released for industry comment, the latest draft of the “first” and so far “only” gaming information security standard.

“GLI developed the GSF [Gaming Security Framework] to address the industry’s strong demand for a comprehensive framework for gaming security,” said Joseph Bunevith, the group’s vice president of government and regulatory affairs, in prepared remarks included in a Tuesday announcement.

The latest draft is said to have additional common controls for “all forms of gaming”.

The full title of the document is: “GLI Gaming Security Framework Module 1 (GLI-GSF-1): Gaming Information Security (GIS) Common Controls Audit”.

The module is also said to have integrated the “CIS Controls”, namely cybersecurity components developed by the U.S-based Center for Internet Security (CIS). The “CIS Controls” are aimed at “securing gaming environment” and to safeguard against cyber threats.

Mr Bunevith stated: “To create the GLI-GSF, we drew on 35 years of knowledge and insights into the gaming industry and conducted a thorough review of global best practices for information security.

He added, referring to the GLI group’s specialist cybersecurity unit: “We worked closely with Bulletproof Solutions and gathered feedback from industry stakeholders to establish this framework for gaming security.”

The controls in GLI’s latest module will replace the technical security controls previously established in GLI-27 for land-based gaming operations, and “in the near future”, replace the technical security controls previously established in Appendix B of GLI-19 and GLI-33 for interactive gaming and event wagering, according to Tuesday’s announcement.