GLI completed 1.42mln tests in past year: James Maida

Group-wide, Gaming Laboratories International LLC (GLI) completed 1,424,600 tests and 75,179 certifications in 463 unique jurisdictions over the past year, says its president and chief executive, James Maida (pictured).

He quoted the figures in his latest open letter to GLI’s clients and partners.

The gaming technology compliance tester and security consultancy marked last month its 35th year in business.

“As technology evolves and gaming moves more remote, one of the most significant issues our industry continues to face is cyberattacks,” noted Mr Maida in his latest communication.

He stated that last year, “more than 60 percent” of online gaming platforms and their casino affiliate programmes experienced breaches or attacks.

“We saw a need for an organised security standard governing technology in the gaming industry, and so, assisted by our integrated cybersecurity company Bulletproof, GLI introduced our new Gaming Security Framework (GSF) that provides a standardised security approach for online, land-based, and cloud technology platforms,” outlined Mr Maida.

The GLI boss noted the group had increased its global footprint with the acquisition in April of testing organisation Trisigma BV, bringing the latter’s Spanish and Dutch offices into GLI’s testing network.