GLI hires Brian Huang to oversee firm’s Philippine presence

Gaming Laboratories International LLC (GLI), a gaming technology compliance tester and consultancy, has hired Brian Huang for the post of client service representative. The firm said in a press release issued on Monday that Mr Huang (pictured) would “oversee GLI’s growing presence in the Philippines”.

Hr is a Philippine national and is fluent in Tagalog, said the company.

The gaming lab stated in its release that Mr Huang would “be instrumental in helping GLI’s regulator, supplier, and operator clients achieve their goals in the country and in the surrounding region.”

The release quoted GLI Asia general manager Marina Wong highlighting the role Mr Huang would play in supporting the development of online gaming in the Philippines.

“We are excited for Brian to join GLI because he will lead our efforts in assisting clients with each of their unique evaluation needs, which will help to significantly strengthen the iGaming industry in the Philippines and the broader region,” Ms Wong said.

The Southeast Asia nation is one of the few countries in the region to allow online gaming. The industry has rapidly expanded in size and scope in recent years.

Prior to joining GLI, Mr Huang was working for Shenzhen Bromake New Materials Co Ltd, in the Philippines, where he served as sales manager. The latter firm produces and sells consumer electronics-protection products, and buffer-protection products, according to news agency Bloomberg.