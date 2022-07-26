GLI names Barrie Wilson as manager of client services

Gaming Laboratories International LLC (GLI), a United States-based gaming technology compliance tester and consultancy, says it has appointed Barrie Wilson (pictured) as manager of client services. Based in Sydney, Australia, Mr Wilson will work with land-based, iGaming, and lottery clients in the Asia-Pacific region, said the firm in a Tuesday press release.

Mr Wilson is described in the statement as having an “impressive background in leadership and management roles throughout his career.”

The release quoted GLI’s general manager for Asia Pacific, Samantha Powell, saying: “We are thrilled to welcome Barrie to the GLI team. His diverse background of leadership and business will be extremely beneficial to GLI’s clients.”

She added: “In particular, his abilities to help people grow” in professional terms, “beyond their current borders and to explore new territories will be very helpful to clients who want to expand their footprint.”

Mr Wilson served most recently as an instructor at Performance Education in Sydney, training students on strategies for successfully integrating into the Australian business workforce.

Previously, he worked at a major retail chain in Australia, “serving as store manager, group manager, and area manager, opening stores, and developing teams at all levels,” according to the release.