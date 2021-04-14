GLI names new SVPs, VPs, promotes engineers across world

Gaming technology compliance tester and consultancy, Gaming Laboratories International LLC (GLI), says it has promoted a number of executives, with James Maida, president and chief executive, describing them as “exemplary leaders”.

“Each of them are ready to provide the critical local insights needed for our clients to explore new markets, meet any challenge,” and make GLI “ready to help our clients meet their goals,” added Mr Maida, in prepared remarks in a Tuesday press release.

Christine Gallo becomes senior vice president (SVP) for compliance and quality assurance; and Kevin Mullally becomes senior vice president for government relations, and general counsel.

Elizabeth Harrison is promoted to vice president (VP), human resources. Mackenzie Haugh becomes vice president, engineering. Sangeeta Reddy, is elevated to vice president, engineering; and Angela Zografos, to vice president, legal, corporate and regulatory compliance.

In the group’s laboratories across the world, “dozens” of engineers have also been promoted, said the announcement.

“I am thrilled to announce these promotions and am equally excited that they are taking place in each of our labs around the world,” noted CEO Mr Maida, in his remarks.