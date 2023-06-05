GLI offering RNG test tools, cybersecurity demand growing

Random number generator (RNG) testing tools are among the range of products being presented to the Asian casino sector by gaming technology compliance tester and consultancy Gaming Laboratories International (GLI).

In casino slot machines and electronic table games, RNG technology is typically used to generate random results for games.

“We also have received lots of enquiries on our cybersecurity services,” added Marina Wong (pictured), general manager of GLI Asia Ltd. She gave the information to GGRAsia at the Global Gaming Expo (G2E) Asia 2023 Special Edition: Singapore, held last week at the Marina Bay Sands casino resort in that city-state.

She added: “GLI is always happy to share our knowledge with our clients.” That involved presenting information about the group’s digitally-based training service, GLI University Online.

That offer includes compliance training delivered by casino and gaming experts, on topics including anti-money laundering procedures. Such GLI training can be delivered on a customised basis, says the company.

In terms of general business opportunities for GLI in Asia, Ms Wong told GGRAsia: “A lot of countries are now in the process of establishing more robust gaming regulations. GLI will be using our extensive experience to help these jurisdictions with setting compliance standards and handling evolving technologies.”

The GLI Asia general manager noted: “GLI sees the increasing compliance demand in Asia as a good thing. It shows that jurisdictions want to have a healthier gaming industry within their country. It will also be good for the land-based casinos. Only by staying proactively compliant can they grow their business steadily.”

Asked about GLI’s key goals and expectations for the second half of 2023 in in the Asia region overall, Ms Wong stated regarding Macau: “As a mature market, evolving technologies will be an important way to grow. GLI’s expertise in this area will be very useful to these operators.”

Referring to the Philippine casino regulator, the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp (Pagcor), the GLI Asia executive stated: “The Philippines have been steadily increasing their compliance requirements. We will continue to work with the Philippines regulator on this area to foster a healthy gaming industry for the Philippines.”

She added that in other Asian markets, GLI would continue “working closely” with its clients “to help them stay ahead of compliance requirements and competitors”.