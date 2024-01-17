GLI promotes duo as VPs of engineering

Gaming Laboratories International LLC (GLI) has promoted Samantha Powell, lately GLI general manager Asia Pacific, as a vice president of engineering, based in Adelaide, South Australia.

The company, a specialist in technology testing, compliance and security for the gaming industry, said her work would focus on the land-based gaming sector globally. She will support and help the professional development of her teams, and work with regulators, suppliers and operators.

Ms Powell’s career with GLI began in 2001, and she has overseen staff work in engineering, mathematics, compliance, and quality assurance.

GLI has also promoted Ginnie Hollis from director of engineering to vice president of engineering, based at the Colorado office in the United States.

Ms Hollis’ new role will be similar to that of Ms Powell, but in the digital gaming segment. She has had leadership positions related to work done for land-based and digital gaming clients since her career at GLI began in 2005.

Mackenzie Haugh, GLI’s chief delivery officer, was cited in a Tuesday press release as saying the “capability and effort” of the two individuals promoted were “truly exemplary”.