GLI promotes Ginnie Hollis to director of engineering

Gaming Laboratories International LLC (GLI), a United States-based gaming technology compliance tester and consultancy, says it has appointed Ginnie Hollis (pictured) as director of engineering. She previously served as senior manager of engineering.

GLI issued on Tuesday a written statement outlining that Ms Hollis has been with the company since 2005, starting as a test engineer, and rising to senior engineer, technical engineering manager, and then senior manager of engineering.

In her role, Ms Hollis works closely with a number of of GLI’s iGaming clients, “streamlining processes and testing services to ensure the highest level of value and quality for each client, while also onboarding new clients, facilitating their success in current and emerging markets,” said the testing lab.

“Additionally, she coordinates communication between iGaming operators, regulators, and suppliers surrounding regulatory and operational needs,” it added.

The release quoted GLI’s vice president of engineering, Mackenzie Haugh, saying: “Ginnie is an unbelievable role model, relentlessly ensuring both her teams and her customers receive a world-class experience. In her new position, she will bring that same passion to an even larger audience, driving more success for her customers and teams.”