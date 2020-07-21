GLI says its interactive standards updated to meet times

Gaming technology compliance tester and consultancy, Gaming Laboratories International LLC, also known as GLI, says it has updated its standards on interactive gaming, in response to the current conditions for the global gaming industry.

The updated standards were “especially important at this point in time,” said Peter Wolff, GLI director of technical compliance, as cited in a Monday press release.

The announcement did not specifically refer to the Covid-19 pandemic. The latter has not only seen many casinos around the world initially shuttered, but also promises, according to industry commentators and analysts, to have a longer-term impact on the way land-based casino jurisdictions and other gaming businesses serve their customers.

Mr Wolff said “many jurisdictions” around the world were “looking to roll out Internet gaming sooner than later”.

The updated protocol is known as “GLI-19 Standards for Interactive Gaming Systems V3.0″.

Mr Wolff stated in the release: “Over the past several months, GLI has worked closely with various industry stakeholders including suppliers, operators, and regulators, to ensure GLI-19 V3.0 represents the most highly-developed set of technical requirements and practices available in the gaming industry.”

Topics covered by the updated standard include “providing better clarity” on the distinction between technical requirements, evaluated in a laboratory, and operational controls and procedures, which would be evaluated “on-site, post system install”.

The new document is also said to enhance guidance on operational controls and procedures, including “periodic security testing to help regulators and operators create more efficient and alternative processes to monitor interactive gaming operations”.

The release said the standards were intended to assist regulators by creating “baseline technical guidelines which they can adopt and/or utilise in the manner they see fit”.

GLI further noted: “In addition to assisting regulators, the standards are of tremendous value to suppliers who use the standards as a guide in their design and development process, saving both time and expense.”