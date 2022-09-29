GLI showcases responsible gaming work, 1-stop role via G2E

Gaming Laboratories International LLC (GLI), a gaming technology compliance tester and consultancy, has highlighted its role in helping industry operators meet responsible-gaming rules across the world.

“With many jurisdictions requiring responsible gaming due diligence and other compliance-related issues such as recertification and ongoing auditing, GLI offers robust solutions to help its clients maintain and understand ongoing compliance obligations,” the company said in a statement.

The announcement was previewing its role as an exhibitor at the Global Gaming Expo (G2E) 2022 at the Venetian Expo in Las Vegas, Nevada, in the United States. The event runs from October 10 to 13, inclusive, with the exhibition opening no the second day.

GLI addtionally highlighted its one-stop capabilities in all areas of testing, compliance, and security connected to the land-based and online gaming sectors.

“GLI’s network of labs helps clients integrate everything seamlessly, from end-to-end testing, and regulatory, technical, and full-lifecycle compliance support, all the way to advanced cybersecurity services specifically designed to protect operators, regulators, and suppliers,” stated the consultancy.

GLI says it assists suppliers, regulators, and operators with compliance-related matters in “more than 480 jurisdictions” around the world.