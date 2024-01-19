GLI working ever harder to keep gaming safe: CEO Maida

Gaming Laboratories International LLC (GLI), a specialist in technology testing, compliance and security for the gaming industry globally, says that it has introduced a “full” security operations centre (SOC) helping to provide oversight on its customers’ cybersecurity.

In a New Year open letter to clients, James Maida, GLI president and chief executive, stated: “Given the steady growth of high-stakes security breaches and the expansion of iGaming, iLottery, and digital sports betting, our cybersecurity division, Bulletproof, has been exceedingly busy keeping you safe.”

He added, referring to capacity at one of its hubs in the United States: “We’ve introduced a full SOC monitoring centre in Las Vegas, Nevada, expanded our team of professionals, and added several U.S. gaming and lottery customers to our already robust international portfolio.”

According to a recent report from Cybersecurity Ventures, a research organisation, the global annual cost of cybercrime is predicted to reach US$9.5 trillion in 2024. The research entity adds that “compounding this is the rising cost of damage resulting from cybercrime, which is expected to reach US$10.5 trillion by 2025”.

Ian Hughes, GLI’s chief commercial officer, told GGRAsia in an interview in November, that use of software typically enabling two or more computer programs to communicate – known as an ‘application programming interface’(API) and commonplace in working environments – is the route for about “60 percent of vulnerabilities within an organisation,” when it comes to cybersecurity generally.

Mr Maida said in his latest letter: “Our Bulletproof experts are well-prepared to ensure safety and prevention as well as support during crisis.”

The company president addressed also the concerns of land-based gaming providers over topics including regulatory compliance such as ‘know-your-customer’ (KYC) and anti-money laundering.

Mr Maida stated: “The results of our recent surveys, plus speaking with regulators, suppliers, operators, and lottery professionals at events across the world, reaffirms the confidence I have in our future.”

He added: “We’re advising lotteries amid evolving jurisdictions; welcoming new gaming opportunities; and are laser-focused on concerns surrounding AI [artificial intelligence], unregulated gaming, geolocation and KYC, money laundering, and responsible gaming.”

The GLI boss noted that as well as having 1,600-plus “highly-skilled team members,” the group was “continuing to add” to its “delivery team globally”.

He added: “With the acquisitions of SIQ and iTech complete, our businesses are not only service-oriented, but are also fully integrated and ISO-certified.”

GLI acquired in June 2022 SIQ Gaming Laboratories Ltd, based in Ljubljana, Slovenia, according to GLI’s website.

In May last year, GLI acquired iTech Global Pty Ltd, known as iTech Labs, a global gaming testing laboratory based in Melbourne, Victoria, in Australia, as per a statement on GLI’s corporate site.