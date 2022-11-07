GLP to open outlet by Michelin-starred chef on Nov 18

Casino resort Grand Lisboa Palace (GLP) is to open on November 18 a branch of Hong Kong-based Japanese kappo restaurant Zuicho. The original outlet in Hong Kong was awarded one Michelin star in its first year of operation in 2021, according to a Monday press release from the Macau resort.

The HKD39-billion (US$5-billion) casino complex, SJM Holdings Ltd’s foray into Macau’s Cotai district, had its first-phase opening in July last year.

“As the brand’s first restaurant outside Hong Kong, Zuicho at Grand Lisboa Palace introduces to diners an elevated kappo experience, featuring well-honed, diverse culinary techniques imparted from traditional kappo masters,” stated the announcement.

The culinary team at Zuicho at Grand Lisboa Palace is to be led by head chef Yoshinori Kinomoto (pictured), “an Osakan native with over 28 years of experience in Japanese cuisine,” it added.

Kappo is described as a multi-course meal that is left entirely up to the chef. Kappo simply means ‘to cut and to cook’, an all-encompassing word for a less formal cuisine.

The property’s promoter said Zuicho at Grand Lisboa Palace was “committed to pursuing authenticity.”

“By meticulously selecting the freshest premium ingredients flown in directly from Japan, Zuicho guarantees only the most exquisite omakase kappo experience,” it added.