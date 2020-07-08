GM appointed for CoD Mediterranean, Ballantyne retires

Grant Johnson (pictured) has been promoted to senior vice president and property general manager (GM) of City of Dreams Mediterranean and the Cyprus Casinos (C2) brand, the properties’ main promoter Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd said in its latest press release.

The release confirmed that Craig Ballantyne had retired in April as property president of City of Dreams Mediterranean and Cyprus Casinos. Mr Ballantyne had been appointed as the property president of City of Dreams Mediterranean in 2018.

Lawrence Ho Yau Lung, chairman and chief executive of Melco Resorts, was quoted in the release thanking Mr Ballantyne for his work and congratulating Mr Johnson on his appointment.

The C2 properties count as satellite casinos to City of Dreams Mediterranean. The latter is being built in the southern port city of Limassol and is due to be finished in 2021, according to previous corporate materials of Melco Resorts. The group said on its first quarter earnings call in May, that the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic had put the project “a few months behind” mainly due to availability and mobility of labour.

According to Melco Resorts’ press statement, Mr Johnson will assist on development of City of Dreams Mediterranean, and the “management and operations” of the existing smaller C2 venues. Mr Johnson will report to Evan Winkler, president of Melco Resorts.

Mr Johnson is said previously to have held senior gaming and non-gaming roles in Macau properties of Melco Resorts. He joined the Melco brand in 2011. Prior to his career at Melco, Mr Johnson was with its Macau market rival Sands China Ltd in a variety of marketing roles between 2007 and 2011, Melco Resorts noted in its release.