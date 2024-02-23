GMA confirms death of associate partner John English

Gaming sector veteran John English (pictured), an associate partner at industry consultancy Global Market Advisors (GMA) and who has also served as a chairman of the technical advisory body the International Gaming Standards Association, died on February 17, aged 60. The news was confirmed by GMA.

“His dedication to bringing visions to life and his genuine warmth made him an invaluable presence in both our professional and personal lives,” said GMA.

The group added: “This sudden loss was a shock to all of us, and he will be greatly missed.”

Mr English’s biography on GMA’s website described him as its managing director of sports betting and technology.

It added he was “instrumental in the acquisition of American Wagering,” a United States-based bookmaker, by betting brand William Hill.

According to the William Hill U.S. Holdco Inc website, William Hill was the first British bookmaker to be licensed in Nevada and entered the U.S. market through acquisitions of the American Wagering Inc, Brandywine Bookmaking LLC and Club Cal Neva sportsbooks.