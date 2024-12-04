 

Goldstein sells US$3.2mln worth of Las Vegas Sands stock

Dec 04, 2024 Industry Talk, Latest News  

Rob Goldstein (pictured), chairman and chief executive of casino operator Las Vegas Sands Corp, has disposed of 60,187 shares in the company, at US$53.02 per share.

The shares – held indirectly via the Robert and Sheryl Goldstein Trust – were sold on November 29, at an aggregate price of nearly US$3.2 million, according to a Tuesday filing.

Las Vegas Sands is the parent of Macau casino operator Sands China Ltd. A unit of the group also promotes the Marina Bay Sands casino resort in Singapore.

Since June to late November, Las Vegas Sands’ stock price has risen circa 22.0 percent, closing at US$53.15 on November 29.

In October, Las Vegas Sands reported third-quarter net income attributable to its owners of US$275 million, down 27.6 percent year-on-year. The operator reported net revenue of US$2.68 billion in the three months to September 30, compared to US$2.80 billion in the prior-year quarter.

Las Vegas Sands paid a quarterly dividend of US$0.20 per common share during the quarter. It announced its next quarterly dividend of US$0.20 per common share will be paid on November 13, to stockholders of record as of November 5.

Latest News

