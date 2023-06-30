Golf star Minjee Lee becomes LVS brand ambassador

Casino operator Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) has announced eight-time Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) Tour champion Minjee Lee (pictured) as the company’s first female brand ambassador.

The company said in a Thursday press release that the aim is to “highlight the developmental and leadership skills athletics can bring to young women, while promoting women’s golf at the company’s global resorts.”

Las Vegas Sands is the parent of Macau casino operator Sands China Ltd; and it also runs the Marina Bay Sands gaming resort in Singapore.

The tie-up will see Ms Lee promote women’s golf at the group’s resorts and through the firm’s “Sands Cares” community engagement programme. It will include inspirational talks and appearances at company events.

The statement quoted Rob Goldstein, Las Vegas Sands’ chairman and chief executive, as saying that the company was “committed to empowering women, in particular young women, to compete on a level playing field with equal opportunities and the same visibility given to other sports.”

He added: “Our goal is to showcase Minjee’s success as inspiration for others to aim to their highest potential. As an Australian native of Korean heritage, we’re especially excited to have her visit our Asia-Pacific properties, along with supporting initiatives in the United States.”

Ms Lee is currently ranked 5th in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings. She has won two major championships, including the Amundi Evian Championship in 2021, and the 2022 U.S Women’s Open. She has also represented Australia in the 2016 and 2020 editions of the Olympic Games.

“It’s really important for global companies to support women in sports, especially women’s golf,” Ms Lee said in prepared remarks. “Our sport has grown tremendously, and a lot of work has been put into building its profile. It’s great to have Sands recognise this momentum and step up to be part of our movement.”