GRA asks MBS to review casino loyalty programme security

Singapore’s Gambling Regulatory Authority (GRA) has asked the Marina Bay Sands (MBS) casino resort to “conduct further investigations on its casino loyalty programme”, the regulator said in a statement emailed to GGRAsia on Wednesday.

“GRA is aware of the cyber incident involving MBS’s members from its non-casino loyalty programme. GRA has asked MBS to conduct further investigations on its casino loyalty programme,” said the statement.

A data bank containing details including names, telephone numbers and email addresses for 665,000 shoppers at Marina Bay Sands was last month breached and accessed by people ‘unauthorised” to do so, a spokesperson from Marina Bay Sands had on Tuesday confirmed to GGRAsia.

The property’s statement had added: “We do not believe that membership data from our casino rewards programme was affected.”

It had said the data bank accessed, related to “non-casino rewards programme members”.

The Marina Bay Sands spokesperson had also stated the business did “not have evidence to date that the unauthorised third party has misused the data to cause harm to customers”.

Marina Bay Sands is one half of Singapore’s casino duopoly, and is run by a unit of United States-based Las Vegas Sands Corp. The latter is also the parent of Macau casino operator Sands China Ltd.