Grand Korea casino sales up 7pct m-o-m in September

Grand Korea Leisure Co Ltd, an operator in South Korea of foreigner-only casinos, reported casino sales of just under KRW9.42 billion (US$7.96 million) in September, up 7.0 percent month-on-month. Judged year-on-year, such sales were up slightly, 0.1 percent from the nearly KRW9.41 billion achieved a year ago.

Grand Korea Leisure’s table game sales for September this year were KRW7.92 billion, up 9.9 percent from August. The figure was up 1.4 percent in year-on-year terms.

Machine game sales for last month were nearly KRW1.50 billion, down 6.3 percent sequentially, and a decline of 6.4 percent from the prior-year period.

Korea Exchange-listed Grand Korea Leisure is a subsidiary of the Korea Tourism Organization, which in turn is affiliated to South Korea’s Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

The casino-operating entity runs three foreigner-only casinos in South Korea under the Seven Luck brand: two in the capital Seoul, and one in the southern port city of Busan.

In the first nine months of 2021, Grand Korea Leisure’s casino sales were KRW66.08 billion, down 61.0 percent from a year earlier. Aggregate sales for table games in the period were nearly KRW55.43 billion, down 62.7 percent in year-on-year terms; while machine game sales fell by 48.7 percent year-on-year, to approximately KRW10.65 billion.