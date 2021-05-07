Grand Korea Leisure casino sales up 48pct m-o-m in April

Grand Korea Leisure Co Ltd (GKL), an operator in South Korea of foreigner-only casinos, reported April casino sales that rose 48.4 percent month-on-month.

Such sales were KRW8.83 billion (US$7.9 million) compared to KRW5.95 billion in March.

Sales in March had already taken a huge leap compared to those for February. The group’s Busan Lotte casino venue in the southern port city of Busan, had resumed its operations on February 15, after a period of closure.

Grand Korea reopened its Seven Luck-branded Seoul venues, Gangnam COEX, and Gangbuk Hilton (pictured) on March 15. Both properties had been shuttered since November 24 as a Covid-19 countermeasure.

Grand Korea Leisure’s table game sales for April this year were just under KRW7.27 billion, an increase of 46.0 percent on the KRW4.98 billion realised in March.

Machine game sales for the month were slightly more than KRW1.56 billion, an increase of 60.7 percent on the KRW972 million generated in March.

For the calendar year to April 30, Grand Korea Leisure’s casino sales were KRW15.29 billion, a dip of 86.1 percent versus the nearly KRW110.23 billion achieved in the prior-year period.

Aggregate sales for table games were just over KRW12.66 billion, down 87.3 percent on the almost KRW99.62 billion realised in the first four months of 2020.

Machine game sales for the initial four months of this year were just under KRW2.63 billion, a decline of 75.2 percent on the almost KRW10.61 billion a year earlier.

Korea Exchange-listed Grand Korea Leisure is a subsidiary of the Korea Tourism Organization, which in turn is affiliated to South Korea’s Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.