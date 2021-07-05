Grand Korea Leisure June casino sales up 46ct m-o-m

Grand Korea Leisure Co Ltd, an operator in South Korea of foreigner-only casinos, reported casino sales of KRW14.82 billion (US$13.1 million) in June, up 45.6 percent month-on-month. Such sales represented an increase of 18.7 percent from a year earlier, the firm said on Monday.

Grand Korea Leisure’s table game sales for June this year were nearly KRW13.28 billion, an increase of 60.6 percent from May. The figure was up by 27.0 percent in year-on-year terms.

Machine game sales for the month were around KRW1.54 billion, down 19.3 percent sequentially, and a decline of 24.0 percent from the prior-year period.

Korea Exchange-listed Grand Korea Leisure is a subsidiary of the Korea Tourism Organization, which in turn is affiliated to South Korea’s Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

The casino-operating entity runs three foreigner-only casinos in South Korea under the Seven Luck brand: two in the capital Seoul, and one in the southern port city of Busan.

In the first half of 2021, Grand Korea Leisure’s casino sales were just under KRW40.29 billion, a dip of 69.7 percent from a year earlier.

Aggregate sales for table games in the period were nearly KRW34.21 billion, down 71.0 percent in year-on-year terms.

Machine game sales for the first six months of this year were KRW6.08 billion, a decline of 59.3 percent from the prior-year period.