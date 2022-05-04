Grand Korea’s April casino sales dip 81pct m-o-m

Grand Korea Leisure Co Ltd (GKL), an operator in South Korea of foreigner-only casinos, said in a Wednesday filing that its April casino sales fell 80.6 percent month-on-month, and dropped 34.6 percent from April last year.

The company runs two casinos in the country’s capital, Seoul, and one (pictured) in the southern port city of Busan, all under the Seven Luck brand.

Grand Korea Leisure said April 2022 casino sales were KRW5.77 billion (US$4.6 million), compared to nearly KRW29.73 billion in March this year.

In March, the firm’s table game sales had risen 408.5 percent month-on-month to nearly KRW27.93 billion.

April’s table game sales dipped 86.6 percent sequentially, to KRW3.75 billion, and were down 48.5 percent year-on-year.

Machine game sales in April were up 12.5 percent month-on-month, at KRW2.03 billion. Judged year-on-year, April machine game sales were up 29.8 percent.

Grand Korea Leisure’s aggregate casino sales for the first four months of 2022 were KRW52.07 billion, up 240.5 percent on the same period in 2021.

Grand Korea Leisure is a subsidiary of the Korea Tourism Organization, which in turn is affiliated to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.