Grand Korea’s January casino sales down 4pct m-o-m

Grand Korea Leisure Co Ltd (GKL), an operator in South Korea of foreigner-only casinos, saw its January casino revenue fall 4.1 percent compared to December.

Such revenue was just under KRW9.72 billion (US$8.1 million) versus about KRW10.14 billion in the final month of 2021.

A year-on-year comparison for January was not possible. Operations at the group’s venues had been temporarily suspended from November 24, 2020 as a Covid-19 countermeasure, and the pause had been extended throughout the whole of January 2021 and beyond.

The casino-operating entity runs three foreigner-only casinos in South Korea under the Seven Luck brand: two in the capital Seoul, and one in the southern port city of Busan (pictured).

GKL’s table game sales for January this year slipped 7.5 percent month-on-month to KRW8.13 billion.

Machine-game sales for January rose by 18.0 percent relative to December, to KRW1.58 billion.

Grand Korea Leisure is a subsidiary of the Korea Tourism Organization, which in turn is affiliated to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

The country’s 16 foreigner-only casinos saw a near 32-percent decline in 2021 revenue relative to 2020, according to preliminary data released recently by the same ministry.