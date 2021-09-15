Grand Lisboa Palace to open more restaurants this month

Grand Lisboa Palace, Macau’s newest casino resort, is to open two further restaurants this month, according to a Wednesday press release. The HKD39-billion (US$5-billion) casino complex, SJM Holdings Ltd’s initial foray into Macau’s Cotai district, had its first-phase opening on July 30.

Japanese restaurant Kulu Kulu (pictured) will be launched on September 22, serving grilled food, sushi, ramen, tempura, and bento boxes.

Red Bowl, featuring Sichuan- and Hunan-influenced cuisine, will open on September 30. The outlet will offer hot pot, a la carte dishes, and a “refined tea programme,” stated the promoter in the release.

“Both restaurants are casual retreats situated on the ground floor of the resort,” according to the announcement.

In the release, the firm also said that the property’s Portuguese restaurant, Mesa, will be extending its service to lunch hours starting on September 30.

These offerings are to be complemented by other dining options in “coming months,” including a Cantonese restaurant created with the help of prominent Hong Kong designer Alan Chan; a Shanghainese restaurant; and what the firm described as a Michelin-starred restaurant concept from Italy.

The initial-phase launch of Grand Lisboa Palace included casino space, 300 guest rooms at the firm’s self-branded Grand Lisboa Palace Macau hotel, some restaurants, and space for events.

When fully operational, Grand Lisboa Palace is to feature a total of 1,892 rooms and suites in three hotel towers, including a Grand Lisboa Palace Macau hotel, a “Palazzo Versace”-branded hotel, and a “Karl Lagerfeld”-branded hotel.