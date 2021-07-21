Group of casino advisors launches C3 Gaming consultancy

A number of veterans of the casino and hospitality sector has come together to form Casino Consultants Consortium, also known as C3 Gaming. A Monday press release issued from Nevada, in the United States, described C3 Gaming as a “network” composed of “a diverse group of experienced consultants from across the globe, with skills in a wide variety of specialised disciplines”.

C3 Gaming is said to have on its roster consultants from Asia, Europe, Oceania, and North America.

Monday’s press release indentified veteran gaming industry advisor Andrew Klebanow as a co-founder and senior advisor to C3 Gaming.

According to the consortium’s website, other members include: Shaun McCamley of Euro Pacific Asia Consulting Ltd, a former casino executive with experience encompassing the Macau and Vietnam markets; Mary Mendoza of marketing consultancy The Platinum Ltd, and who has management experience including in the Macau operations of the Las Vegas Sands Corp group; and Jane Tsai, of JCT Holdings Ltd, who is a former executive at Macau casino operator Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd.

Mr Klebanow was cited as saying in prepared remarks in the announcement: “This network brings together nearly two dozen independent consultants that can be combined to form teams of experts to address a wide variety of issues, including traditional feasibility studies, operational reviews, table game integrity, database analysis, and financial forecasting as well as emerging disciplines such as online wagering and social gaming.”

Mr Klebanow is said to have 40 years of experience of the casino industry, including working as a gaming consultant for the past 20 years.

The C3 Gaming release noted the Covid-19 pandemic had “created new challenges” for the gaming industry and relevant consultancy work.

It added: “With international travel curtailed, it is nearly impossible to deploy a team of experts to travel internationally. C3 Gaming overcomes this challenge with consultants on a number of continents.”