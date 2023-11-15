GTA appoints Adam Raskall as GM of stakeholder engagement

The Australia-based Gaming Technologies Association (GTA) has named Adam Raskall (pictured) as its general manager of stakeholder engagement and communications.

The announcement was made on Wednesday by GTA in a press release.

GTA president Jinesh Patel said the appointment followed an “extensive” and “competitive” selection process.

Mr Raskall is a seasoned professional with over two decades of experience in both the public and private sectors. His experience includes a 13-year tenure as a journalist across various networks in Australia, including Nine News, Ten News, and Fox Sports.

Mr Patel highlighted Mr Raskall’s profile, emphasising that his blend of skills and experience would be essential for supporting GTA’s advocacy and growth initiatives.

The GTA represents Australian gaming technology suppliers.